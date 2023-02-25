Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

