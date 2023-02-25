Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.47

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $25.29. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 51,195 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
