Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.47

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $25.29. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 51,195 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

