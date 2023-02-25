Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 132.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.0%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

