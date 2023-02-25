Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $346,781.63 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars.
