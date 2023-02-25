Kinovo (LON:KINO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Kinovo Price Performance

KINO opened at GBX 40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.45. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 991.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Kinovo Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

