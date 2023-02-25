Kinovo (LON:KINO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.
Kinovo Price Performance
KINO opened at GBX 40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.45. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 991.25 and a beta of 1.28.
Kinovo Company Profile
