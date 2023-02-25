Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.07.

K opened at C$4.92 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

