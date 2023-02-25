Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.42. Klabin shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,551 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley cut Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Klabin Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.
Read More
