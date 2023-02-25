KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,616.24

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2,616.24 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00427987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.01 or 0.28350614 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04264609 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,752.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

