KlayUniverse One Day Volume Reaches $2,325.12 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2,325.12 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04238522 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,693.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

