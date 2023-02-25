Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KBX stock opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a one year high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

