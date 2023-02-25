Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.3 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.54%. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

