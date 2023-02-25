Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5,570.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA IXP traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $59.17. 10,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $76.46.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.