Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5,570.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IXP traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $59.17. 10,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $76.46.

