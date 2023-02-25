Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,020 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 38,611,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136,402. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

