Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,500. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

