Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

About Spotify Technology

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,285. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

