Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $26.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,013. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

