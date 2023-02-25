Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 1,365,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,566. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

