Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.47. 6,874,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

