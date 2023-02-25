Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $16.12 on Friday, hitting $425.59. 1,086,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

