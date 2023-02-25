Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 690 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 6,919,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,667. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.