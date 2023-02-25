Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,644,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 2,603,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

