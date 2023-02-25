Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.