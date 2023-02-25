KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Position Boosted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in KT were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 461.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KT. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

KT Stock Down 6.6 %

About KT

KT stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.