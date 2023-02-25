KuCoin Token Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00036972 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $837.27 million and $1.45 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

