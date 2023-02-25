Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $44.74.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 452,799 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 96.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

