Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $39.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $31.46 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,477,002.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

