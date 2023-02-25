Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

Shares of Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 33,213 shares traded.
Lakehouse Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.
About Lakehouse
Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.