Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. 665,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

