Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.7 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. 665,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.