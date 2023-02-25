Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 665,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,356. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.