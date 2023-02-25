Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 1,581,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,563. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.