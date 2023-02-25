Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$285.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 1,737,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,144. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.