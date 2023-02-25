Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,446 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

