Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,274 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson Stock Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

