Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

