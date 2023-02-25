Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

