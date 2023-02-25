Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

