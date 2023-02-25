Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

