Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

