Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

