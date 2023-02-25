Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.