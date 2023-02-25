Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 36,093 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,032 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

