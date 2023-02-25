Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

