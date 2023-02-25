Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.