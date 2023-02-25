Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,055,643 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 10,233.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of NextGen Healthcare worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NXGN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

