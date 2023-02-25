Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

