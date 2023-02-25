Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Henry Schein by 74.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 238,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

