Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 59.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

