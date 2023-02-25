Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fisker by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

