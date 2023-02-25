Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

